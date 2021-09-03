Log in
Porta Network Experiences 700% increase in Testnet Validators

09/03/2021 | 11:01am EDT
London, UK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Porta Network, a blockchain project focused on accelerating Web3 adoption, shares that it recently experienced stellar testnet validator growth.

Since launching its testnet, named "Padlock", the project has experienced:

  • Validator growth from an initial 50 to 400 in less than 48 hours — a 700% increase
  • At the time of writing, another 530+ validators are on a waiting list
  • 0 to 1450+ members in their Discord

In terms of upcoming releases, the team is focused on:

  • Staking due in Q3 2021
  • Airdrops to its community
  • Launching Mainnet in Q4 2021
  • Releasing its flagship NFT product in Q1 2022

About Porta Network

Porta means “gateway” in Latin. It is a blockchain project built on Substrate with the goal of giving everyone access to Web3 products with a seamless and easy-to-understand experience for both new and seasoned blockchain users.

Products such as decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, peer-to-peer lending, and also less common use-cases like social, business organisation, decentralised creator economies, and more.

Website

Discord

Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. The Capital is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this article.



Stefan Petersen
The Capital
Stefan@thecapital.io

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
