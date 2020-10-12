Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portfolios of Deputy Governors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 10:00am EDT

(281 kb)Date :Oct 12, 2020Portfolios of Deputy Governors

Consequent upon the appointment of Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, following will be the portfolios of the Deputy Governors with effect from October 12, 2020:
Name
Departments
Shri B.P. Kanungo
1. Co-ordination
2. Department of Currency Management
3. Department of External Investments And Operations
4. Department of Government and Banks Accounts
5. Department of Information Technology
6. Department of Payment and Settlement Systems
7. Foreign Exchange Department
8. Internal Debt Management Department
9. Right of Information (RIA) Division
10. Secretary's Department
Shri M.K Jain
1. Central Security Cell
2. Corporate Strategy and Budget Department
3. Consumer Education and Protection Department
4. Department of Supervision
5. Financial Inclusion and Development Department
6. Human Resource Management Department
7. Premises Department
8. Rajbhasha Department
Dr. M. D. Patra
1. Department of Economic and Policy Research
2. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation
3. Department of Statistics and Information management
4. Financial Markets Operations Department
5. Financial Markets Regulation Department
6. Financial Stability Unit
7. International Department
8. Monetary Policy Department
Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao
1. Department of Regulation
2. Department of Communication
3. Enforcement Department
4. Inspection Department
5. Legal Department
6. Risk Monitoring Department
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2020-2021/468


Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 13:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aCELEBRATING VISION 2020 : First-of-Its-Kind Nuclear Cleanup Supported by Jacobs
PU
10:05aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/10/12Premier Li stresses steady economic recovery, fulfilling tasks for 2020
PU
10:05aNew Thriller Author to Donate 50 Percent of Book Sales to Help Stop Human Sex Trafficking
SE
10:03aFacebook is updating hate speech policy to prohibit 'any content that denies or distorts the holocaust'
RE
10:00aSupply Continues to Outpace Demand at Benefit to Motorists
PU
10:00aPortfolios of Deputy Governors
PU
10:00aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao appointed as RBI Deputy Governor
PU
09:56aNasdaq leads Wall Street set higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
09:55aREFILE-US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads Wall St set higher on tech boost, stimulus hopes
RE
09:49aOil prices fall as supply concerns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group