Portfolios of Deputy Governors

(281 kb)Date :Oct 12, 2020Portfolios of Deputy Governors
Consequent upon the appointment of Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, following will be the portfolios of the Deputy Governors with effect from October 12, 2020:
Name
Departments
Shri B.P. Kanungo
1. Co-ordination
2. Department of Currency Management
3. Department of External Investments And Operations
4. Department of Government and Banks Accounts
5. Department of Information Technology
6. Department of Payment and Settlement Systems
7. Foreign Exchange Department
8. Internal Debt Management Department
9. Right of Information (RIA) Division
10. Secretary's Department
Shri M.K Jain
1. Central Security Cell
2. Corporate Strategy and Budget Department
3. Consumer Education and Protection Department
4. Department of Supervision
5. Financial Inclusion and Development Department
6. Human Resource Management Department
7. Premises Department
8. Rajbhasha Department
Dr. M. D. Patra
1. Department of Economic and Policy Research
2. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation
3. Department of Statistics and Information management
4. Financial Markets Operations Department
5. Financial Markets Regulation Department
6. Financial Stability Unit
7. International Department
8. Monetary Policy Department
Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao
1. Department of Regulation
2. Department of Communication
3. Enforcement Department
4. Inspection Department
5. Legal Department
6. Risk Monitoring Department
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2020-2021/468
