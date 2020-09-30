Log in
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of 9F, Inc. Investors

09/30/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 9F, Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JFU) investors that acquired securities in relation to its August 15, 2019 initial public offering.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

On August 15, 2019, 9F conducted its IPO, selling over 8 million ADS shares at $9.50 per share. It is alleged in this complaint that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that 9F was in a dispute with PICC, its insurance partner, which resulted in multiple legal actions in China. Additionally, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that PICC was delaying, challenging, and otherwise failing to pay service fees to 9F according to the parties' agreement, which rendered the collectability of services fees owed to 9F by PICC doubtful and as risk of non-payment.

On June 15, 2020, 9F stated that it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC as a result of its dispute with PICC. The notice indicated that the 9F’s dispute with PICC had predated its IPO and was expected to have a significant impact on the results of its operations in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, on June 17, 2020 a press release was issued, which further reaffirmed that 9F's dispute with PICC predated the IPO and had caused material damage to 9F's business, operations, and financial results. By September 24, 2020, 9F traded at $0.80 at per share, a decline from its IPO price of more than 90%.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
