Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of 9F, Inc. Investors

03/21/2021 | 08:00am EDT
Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 9F, Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JFU) investors that acquired securities between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that (1) the purported benefits and value of 9F’s financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model were materially overstated and/or did not in fact exist, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited were engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute in regard to payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed by PICC to 9F under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners and would no longer provide credit insurance; (4) as a result of the foregoing, 9F’s platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) 9F’s statements about the their business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
