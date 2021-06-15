Log in
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors

06/15/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) investors that acquired securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, AcelRx made materially misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx’s disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA were deficient; (2) AcelRx had been making misleading or false claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays, as a result; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected AcelRx to increased regulatory enforcement and scrutiny; and (4) AcelRx’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, as a result.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

