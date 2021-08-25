Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors

08/25/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or "the Company") (NYSE : ANVS) investors that acquired securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

After the market closed on July 28, 2021, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease patients relative to a placebo. On July 29, 2021 Annovis’ stock price declined by $65.94 per share, or approximately 60.25%, on this news from $109.44 per share to close at $43.50 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:24aRADCOM : Q2-21 Earnings Call
PU
12:24aRT MINERALS : Announces private placements
PU
12:21aGold slips as dollar claws up, risk appetite improves
RE
12:21aASIAELEC : Kansai Electric brings in RWE to develop floating wind capacity in Japan
AQ
12:19aIndian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost
RE
12:16aPemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aNINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT : China's Meishan terminal at Ningbo port resumes operations
RE
12:14aDAH SING BANKING : Announcement of 2021 interim results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
2CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
3German regulator BaFin rejects insider trading suspicions in Daimler shares
4Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov
5White House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs

HOT NEWS