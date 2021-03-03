Log in
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Apache Corporation Investors

03/03/2021 | 01:49pm EST
Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Apache Corporation ("Apache" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APA) investors that acquired securities between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period Apache made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apache intentionally used assumptions that were unrealistic in regard to the composition and amount of available gas and oil in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to economically and/or safely drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions inflated the value of Apache’s operations in the Permian Basin artificially; and (4) as a result, Apache’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
