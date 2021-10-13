Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors

10/13/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors have until November 15, 2021 to seek an active role in the case

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or "the Company") (NYSE : SAM) investors that acquired securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Boston Beer failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer's sales of hard seltzer were decelerating; (2) that, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs, as a result; (3) that Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees, which would be payable to third party brewers; (4) that, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted as a result of the foregoing; and (5) that Boston Beer’s positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors
GL
05:57pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. - XLRN
PR
05:52pHANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : NVNO Presentation October
PU
05:51pAlaris Equity Partners Announces Board Member Appointment
GL
05:51pALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Announces Board Member Appointment
GL
05:46pKKR Acquires Novē at Knox in Dallas, Texas from KBS and Southern Land Company
BU
05:43pBrazil coffee exports fall 29% in Sept on shipping hurdles
RE
05:42pIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million - Form 6-K
PU
05:42pNEW TECH MINERALS : Reminds Holders of 2018 Warrants of Amended Terms
PU
05:42pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Natural gas and hackensack meridian health embrace energy efficiency to reduce emissions and achieve a more sustainable future
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS