Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOL) investors that acquired securities between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the GOL’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern, as a result of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time, as a result. When the true details were made known to the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aVINCI : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
08:09aAMADEUS IT : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:09aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08:09aAPPLE : $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:06aCITIZEN WATCH : Binga CEO Accused of Using Council Resources in Zanu-PF Campaign
AQ
08:06aSTANDARD AVB FINANCIAL : Dollar Mutual Bancorp to Acquire Standard AVB Financial Corp.
AQ
08:06aULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit
AQ
08:06aDUN & BRADSTREET : Expands Partnership Program Globally
BU
08:06aDollar Mutual Bancorp to Acquire Standard AVB Financial Corp.
GL
08:06aUltragenyx to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group