Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors

03/02/2021 | 04:42pm EST
LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MGI) investors that acquired securities between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that MoneyGram made misleading and false statements to the market. MoneyGram was utilizing XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with its Ripple partnership, which was considered as an unregistered and therefore unlawful security by the SEC. MoneyGram was likely to lose a significant revenue stream if the SEC took enforcement action against Ripple based on market development fees it received due to the partnership. MoneyGram’s revenues from these development fees was critical to its financial results. MoneyGram’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about MoneyGram.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

