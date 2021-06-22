Log in
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. Investors

06/22/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : OCGN) investors that acquired securities between February 2, 2021 and June 2, 2021.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Ocugen issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 26, 2021, Ocugen announced that it planned to submit to the FDA an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine, in June 2021. On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN,” instead choosing to “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.” Ocugen’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Although we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path,” and that “this will extend our timelines.” Shares of Ocugen fell by more than 24% in intraday trading on the same day, based on this news.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

HOT NEWS