Portnoy Law: October 9th Deadline Alert in Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of MEI Pharma, Inc. Investors

10/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MEIP) investors that acquired securities between August 18th, 2017 and July 1, 2020. Investors have until October 9 to take an active role in the case.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made statements that were misleading and/or false and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MEI Pharma overstated the potential efficacy of Pracinostat as an acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), treatment for the target population; (2) consequently, the Phase 3 Pracinostat Trial was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival; (3) once revealed, all the foregoing was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the financial condition of the Company’s and prospects for Pracinostat; and (4) as a result, public statements made by the Company were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
