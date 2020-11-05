Porton Biologics : Launched Gene and Cell Therapy CDMO Platform to Rank Among the Top of Pharma Solutions Platforms

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, the Opening Ceremony of Porton Biologics Gene and Cell Therapy CDMO Platform was held in Suzhou, China.

As Porton Biologics is committed to building an end-to-end gene and cell therapy CDMO service platform, the phase I construction of the project has been completed. R&D labs of 1200 m2 and GMP workshops of 4000 m2 have been all put into use, so as to provide CDMO services integrating "plasmid, viral vector and cell therapy", satisfying the needs of customers from process development to clinical GMP production.

Porton Biologics is also actively engaged in the planning of commercial production. The phase II project, covering a total area of about 16,000 m2, will be settled in Suzhou BioBAY to further improve the capacity in gene and cell therapy process development and commercial production.

Mr. Ju Nianfeng, Chairman of Porton Biologics, said, "With over 15 years of efforts, Porton has built a small molecule CDMO platform providing world-leading technologies and services. Now, we put a great amount of effort in the gene and cell therapy CDMO services, as we aim to build a world-leading R&D and production platform depending on core talents and technical skills."

Porton Biologics has advantages in its talent team experienced in scientific research and management, unique technologies (patents and gene therapy platforms), well-established production lines and facilities, and 15-year successful experience of its parent company, Porton. Chen Qi, General Manager of Porton Biologics, said, "As Porton Biologics works for the benefit of more patients and families, we will provide the safest and most reliable products with excellent services in hand with customers."

About Porton Biologics

Founded in 2018, Suzhou Porton Biologics Ltd. is located in Suzhou Industrial Park. As a subsidiary of Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (stock code: 300363), a listed company, Porton Biologics has built a CDMO platform providing plasmids, viral vectors and cell therapy products from early studies, investigator-initiated clinical trials, IND filing, clinical trial to commercial production in order to advance drugs into clinical practice and beyond.

Taking world-class professionals as the core, Porton Biologics still follows Porton's idea of "CDMO-focused" and excellent track record over 15 years. By making full use of state-of-the art technology and equipment, adhering to the service concept of "customer first", Porton Biologics is committed to building a world-leading gene and cell therapy CDMO service platform, enabling the transformation from molecules to medicines with continuous improvements in speed and cost.

