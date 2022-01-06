Portraits of winners of Watt d'Or 2022

flexible power consumption through targeted management, this is not the case at SBB.

The opportunities and potential of demand-side or load management have long been of interest to SBB. And for good reason: when trains all over Switzerland accelerate at the same time in the clock-face schedule, this leads to extreme peak loads. One locomotive alone draws up to 8 MW from the traction network. With anywhere between 800 and 1000 trains running at the same time, this can result in extreme - and expensive - fluctuations in consumption. In fact, in the space of just 15 minutes, consumption can vary by as much as 300 MW. This is 50% of the maximum load in the traction network.

Until now, this problem could only be addressed on the production side - by investing in more electricity production plants to keep up with consumption, or load, demand at all times. Digital load management is a means of optimising the overall system by controlling specific aspects of consumption. Basically, it is a matter of choosing smart software technologies over more hardware. Maintaining an arbitrarily high power reserve is extremely expensive, and this applies in the 16,7 Hz traction network as much as in the 50 Hz national power grid.

SBB thus opted to develop its own load management system. This began with a university thesis in 2012, followed by pilot projects and finally, in 2015, a management decision to deploy the system in the production environment. SBB then developed the necessary software based on SAP HANA smart data streaming and brought it into operation in 2019.