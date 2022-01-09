Portraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th

Kate's birthday falls on Sunday (January 9). The portraits were taken at London's Kew Gardens in November 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi and show her in three different dresses, which British media said were by British luxury brand Alexander McQueen.

The photographs will become part of the Britain's National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection and will go on display in three British locations: Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey.

Catherine's childhood home was in Berkshire, southeast England before she attended university and met her future husband Prince William in St Andrews, Scotland. She and Prince William lived on the Welsh island of Anglesey after their marriage in 2010.