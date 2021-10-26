Ports giant DP World expects container volume growth to moderate in Q4

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dubai ports giant DP World said on
Tuesday it expected growth in shipping freight container volumes
to moderate in the next quarter after volumes handled rose 8.1%
in the third quarter.
Global supply chain disruptions due to pandemic-driven
lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in trade have led
to a shortage of shipping containers, congestion in ports and
sky-rocketing freight rates.
"The near-term outlook remains positive, but we do expect
growth rates to moderate in the final quarter," DP World
Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement, citing
COVID-19, supply chain constraints and geopolitical uncertainty.
DP World, which operates over 90 terminals across six
continents, said it handled 19.8 million shipping containers in
the third quarter, while volumes rose 11.9% to 58.4 million
containers in the first nine months of the year.
