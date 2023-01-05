Portugal Issues EUR3 Billion in June 2038 Government Bond

By Emese Bartha

Portugal issued 3 billion euros ($3.18 billion) in new June 2038-dated government bonds via a syndicate of banks on Thursday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Final books closed in excess of EUR17.9 billion, including EUR1.8 billion joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 75 basis points above midswaps.

Joint lead managers of the issuance were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and NovoBanco.

