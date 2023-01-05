Advanced search
Portugal Issues EUR3 Billion in June 2038 Government Bond

01/05/2023 | 07:29am EST
By Emese Bartha


Portugal issued 3 billion euros ($3.18 billion) in new June 2038-dated government bonds via a syndicate of banks on Thursday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Final books closed in excess of EUR17.9 billion, including EUR1.8 billion joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 75 basis points above midswaps.

Joint lead managers of the issuance were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and NovoBanco.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.02% 169.76 Delayed Quote.6.03%
BNP PARIBAS -0.17% 58.2 Real-time Quote.9.50%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.08% 86.65 Delayed Quote.0.82%
