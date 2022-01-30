Portugal PM's Socialists to win snap election, exit polls show

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists were
on track to winning the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary
election and could even reach an outright majority, three exit
polls showed, putting Prime Minister Antonio Costa's party in
37%-42.5% range.
The main opposition Social Democrats trailed behind, on
26.7-35%, followed by the far-right Chega, on 4.5-8.5%, and
Liberal Initiative in a similar range, showed the polls
published by the three main television channels SIC, RTP and
TVI.
If the Socialists do not secure an outright majority, the
combined left likely will, the polls showed.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)