Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal PM's Socialists to win snap election, exit polls show

01/30/2022 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists were on track to winning the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election and could even reach an outright majority, three exit polls showed, putting Prime Minister Antonio Costa's party in 37%-42.5% range.

The main opposition Social Democrats trailed behind, on 26.7-35%, followed by the far-right Chega, on 4.5-8.5%, and Liberal Initiative in a similar range, showed the polls published by the three main television channels SIC, RTP and TVI.

If the Socialists do not secure an outright majority, the combined left likely will, the polls showed.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pPortugal's PM Costa wins election, could clinch majority
RE
03:32pBiden calls on Taliban to release American hostage
RE
03:30pTaliban to reopen public universities, no word on female students
RE
03:17pBiden calls on Taliban to release American hostage
RE
03:06pCanada rally against vaccine mandates blocks Ottawa as Trump praises protest
RE
03:01pGUINEA BISSAU : African Development Bank Group president announces $30 million package for infrastructure, budget and governance support
PU
03:00pPortugal PM's Socialists to win snap election, exit polls show
RE
03:00pLeft block seen with 3-7%, communist-greens alliance on 2.5%-6.5…
RE
03:00pPortugal's far-right chega seen with 4.5%-8.5%, liberal initiati…
RE
03:00pExit polls put socialists on 37-42.5% in sunday's election, oppo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
4German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
5NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

HOT NEWS