Portugal PM's Socialists to win snap election, exit polls show

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists were on track to winning the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election and could even reach an outright majority, three exit polls showed, putting Prime Minister Antonio Costa's party in 37%-42.5% range.

The main opposition Social Democrats trailed behind, on 26.7-35%, followed by the far-right Chega, on 4.5-8.5%, and Liberal Initiative in a similar range, showed the polls published by the three main television channels SIC, RTP and TVI.

If the Socialists do not secure an outright majority, the combined left likely will, the polls showed.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)