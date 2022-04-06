Portugal Sells EUR3 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond

By Emese Bartha

Portugal sold 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in new 10-year, July 2032-dated government bonds in a syndicated transaction on Wednesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

The spread on the bond was set 35 basis points above mid-swaps, while final books closed in excess of EUR15.5 billion, including EUR1.7 billion joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

Bookrunner banks of the transaction were Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBI, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander.

