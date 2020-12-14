Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal: Simplified procedure for Canadian Funds and Trusts applying for DTT benefits - Update

12/14/2020 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Portugal: Simplified procedure for Canadian Funds and Trusts applying for DTT benefits - Update
10.12.2020

Note: This announcement, originally published on 26 November 2020, has been updated to include the application of the procedure to standard refund. Changes have been highlighted.

Clearstream Banking1 informs customers of a new agreement reached by the Portuguese tax authorities (PTA) with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) to simplify the certification process for Canadian funds and trusts to benefit from tax relief in Portugal based on the Double Taxation Treaty (DTT) provisions.

Effective

immediately

funds and trusts resident of Canada within the terms of the convention are no longer required to provide a Statement for Funds when certifying for relief at source, quick refund or standard refundon equities.

Background

Based on Circular Letter 6/2009 of 6 April 2009, non-resident funds and trusts must comply with the following eligibility criteria to benefit from the reduced tax rates granted by the applicable DTT:

  • Non-resident trusts can benefit from the application of the regime established in the DTT signed between their country of residence and Portugal only if such application is expressly mentioned in the respective DTT. In such cases, proof must be provided of the fulfilment of the requirements and conditions set out in the respective treaty, including proof that the trust is the beneficial owner of the income.
  • For non-resident investment funds and pension funds, the application of the DTT depends on the fulfilment of all the following requirements:
    • The fund is considered a legal entity for the purpose of the respective DTT; and
    • The fund is fully liable to corporate income tax and is not treated as fiscally transparent (that is, the fund is taxable independently of the taxation that may occur at the level of the fund participants); and
    • The fund is the beneficial owner of the income received.

Under the current certification procedure, trusts and funds applying for tax relief must provide additional Declarations to prove their eligibility to obtain the DTT rates.

Following a procedure of exchange of information between the PTA and the CRA, the PTA informed the market that the Certificate of Residence (COR) issued by the CRA under the terms of the convention, to certify the DTT forms (Mod. 21-RFI or Mod. 22-RFI), is sufficient for the application of Double Taxation Treaty rates on Canadian Funds and Trusts.

Impact on customers

Customers applying for relief at source, quick refund or standard refundon behalf of investment funds, pension funds or trusts that are resident of Canada and who provided a valid COR issued by the CRA under the terms of the convention are no longer required to provide a Statement for Funds to prove their eligibility to the DTT rates.

Further information

For further details concerning the process of certification and the applicable deadlines please refer to the Market Taxation Guide - Portugal.

For further information, please contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk, Clearstream Banking Client Services or your Relationship Officer.

---------------------------------------
1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aU.S. court hears appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
11:37aOil prices slide as glut overshadows vaccine optimism
RE
11:37aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 47th JTC and 25th JMMC moved to 3 and 4 January 2021
PU
11:35aPoland fines supermarket chain Biedronka over profits at cost of suppliers
RE
11:33aWTO fails to agree rules to stop over-fishing, but will try again
RE
11:30aOPEC+ delays meetings planned for this week to early Jan
RE
11:29aLebanon's Aoun, Hariri trade blame over new government
RE
11:27aGermany's stricter lockdown increases recession risks
RE
11:27aFHFA Issues 2019 Report to Congress on Guarantee Fees
PU
11:27aFPS FOREIGN AFFAIRS FOREIGN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT : Sophie Wilmès stresses the importance of the International Criminal Court in the fight against impunity and for the strengthening of the rule of law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ