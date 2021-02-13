Portugal extends suspension of Brazil, UK flights

LISBON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Portugal on Saturday extended a
suspension of flights to and from Brazil and the UK to March 1,
with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the
interior ministry said in a statement.
Portugal had suspended flights to and from Brazil for a
two-week period at the end of January, and had halted them for
the UK from the January 21 to try to prevent the spread of
COVID-19 variants.
Passengers allowed to return to Portugal must present a
negative COVID-19 test taken a maximum of 72 hours before
departure, and quarantine for 14 days upon return, the statement
said, measures that have already been in place.
The variant first detected in Britain was first seen in
Portugal at the end of last year, deemed to be partly
responsible for a devastating surge in cases at the start of
2021, putting hospitals under crippling strain.
The variant first detected in Brazil appeared in Portugal
for the first time on Wednesday.
Portugal, a country of 10 million people, has so far
reported 15,034 COVID-19 deaths and 781,223 cases.
