LISBON, June 29 (Reuters) - Portugal further reduced this year's planned net issuance of government bonds and Treasury bills, debt agency IGCP said on Thursday, without providing alternative debt instruments as it did in March when it increased the offer of retail certificates.

With a total of 7.7 billion euros of bonds placed until the end of May it now expects to issue 14.2 billion euros of bonds net of purchases in 2023, down from 15.2 billion estimated in March when it cut the initial projection by 4.6 billion euros.

It also reduced this year's T-bill net issuance to "a projected negative 0.8 billion from net zero" previously.

In March, it compensated the reduced offer of bonds and bills with the same additional amount of retail savings certificates that have become an increasingly popular alternative to lower-rate bank deposits.

Now, however, the whole 2023 net financing needs were revised lower by 1.8 billion euros to 10.6 billion.

The IGCP has already sold 10.2 billion euros of savings certificates to retail clients this year, more than double the amount sold for the whole of 2022.