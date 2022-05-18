Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has 23 suspected cases

05/18/2022 | 06:57pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON (Reuters) -Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of the rare monkeypox infection, and Spain's health services are testing 23 potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.

The five Portuguese patients, out of 20 suspected cases, are all stable. They are all men and they all live in the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, the Portuguese health authorities said.

European health authorities are monitoring any outbreak of the disease since Britain has reported its first case of monkeypox on May 7 and found six more in the country since then.

Spain issued an alert earlier in the morning saying it had eight suspected cases under testing. The figure rose to 23 cases by late afternoon, Madrid region health authorities said in a statement. All cases remain unconfirmed.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.

Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

It is not particularly infectious between people, Spanish health authorities said, and most people infected recover within a few weeks, though severe cases have been reported.

Four of the cases detected in Britain self-identified as gay, bi-sexual or other men who have sex with men, the UK Health Security Agency said, adding evidence suggested there may be a transmission in the community.

The agency in Britain urged men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay.

The newspaper El Pais quoted the head of public health in the Madrid region, Elena Andradas, as saying, "22 of the 23 suspected cases have reported having had sex with other men in recent weeks".

Portugal's DGS health authority did not release any information on the sexual orientation of the monkeypox patients or suspected patients.

The two countries sent out alerts to health professionals in order to identify more possible cases.

(Reporting by Patricia Rua in Lisbon; Christina Thykjaer and Belén Carreño in Madrid; Editing by Inti Landauro and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pBiden's counter-disinformation advisor resigns after a few weeks on the job
RE
02:32pFed nominee Barr says he's committed to bringing down inflation
RE
02:29pGold erases losses as Treasury yields retreat
RE
02:29pNew York AG to investigate social media platforms used by Buffalo grocery gunman
RE
02:26pHow Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden
RE
02:21pDollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout
RE
02:20pYELLEN : Not legal for U.S. to seize Russian official assets
RE
02:05pWells Fargo sees end-of-year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view
RE
02:04pUK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix
RE
02:02pFormer pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli released from prison
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares deepen fall on inflation worries
2Swiss to sign deal to buy F-35 fighters before referendum
3Commerzbank says strategy is to create conditions to remain independent
4Siemens Energy weighing bid for outstanding Siemens Gamesa stake
5NEL ASA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

HOT NEWS