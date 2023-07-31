LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy did not grow or contract quarter-on-quarter in April-June after a 1.6% growth registered in the previous three months, as net exports had a negative contribution to gross domestic product, official data showed on Monday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) also said in its flash estimate GDP expanded 2.3% from a year earlier after registering 2.5% annual growth in the January-March period, also affected by weaker exports, while private consumption rose, if at a slower pace.

It also said private consumption accelerated in the quarter compared to the preceding three months.

Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva said in June Portugal was showing resilience to the euro zone's slowdown and could grow as much as 3% this year, faster than the 1.8% government forecast. That would still be much more modest than last year's 6.7%, which was the strongest expansion in 35 years.

