STORY: This Portuguese prison has a special carpentry workshop

The inmates build confessionals

It's part of preparations for a visit from Pope Francis

150 confessional booths they make will be shown at Lisbon's Park for Forgiveness

Inmate Tiago Espanhol says the work helps time go by a little faster

[Tiago Espanhol, Inmate/Porto's Prison Establishment]

"We use our time (here) and it's good for us. Working is better for us to see if we can go home as soon as possible. We always have work, we always work. We are entertained (here) and we are learning so we can contribute to something when we leave jail."

Organizers say projects like this could help with reintegration after leaving jail

[Jose Julio, Prison director, Porto's Prison Establishment]

"For us it is important for people to know that positive things are also done inside prisons and that they are done by prison labor in prisons across the country."