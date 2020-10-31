Portugal reimposes lockdown in most of the country

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's government on Saturday announced new lockdown restrictions from Nov. 4 for most of the country, telling people to stay at home except for outings for work, school or shopping, and telling companies to switch to remote working.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the measures would cover 121 municipalities, including the regions of Lisbon and Porto. The affected regions are home to about 70% of Portugal's population of roughly 10 million. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)