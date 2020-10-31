Portugal reimposes partial lockdown in most of the country

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's government on Saturday
announced new lockdown restrictions from Nov. 4 for most of the
country, telling people to stay at home except for outings for
work, school or shopping, and ordering companies to switch to
remote working.
A day after daily coronavirus infections hit a record high,
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the measures would cover 121
municipalities, including the key regions of Lisbon and Porto.
The affected areas are home to about 70% of Portugal's
population of roughly 10 million.
The lockdown list includes municipalities where more than
240 new infections have been registered per 100,000 people for
the past 14 days, and will be reviewed every 15 days, Costa said
in a televised news conference.
"If nothing is done, the rise in infections will inevitably
lead us to a situation of failure of our health system," he
said.
"We have a very tough month ahead of us. It is more likely
we will add more municipalities than we drop from that list next
time," he said.
Portugal has recorded a comparatively low 141,279 infections
and 2,507 deaths, but daily cases hit a record 4,656 on Friday
before retreating to 4,007 on Saturday, when the death toll rose
by 39.
A total of 1,972 people are in hospital after a non-stop
increase in hospitalisations over the past two weeks, with 286
people in intensive care units.
The health system, which prior to the pandemic had the
lowest number of critical care beds per 100,000 inhabitants in
Europe, can accommodate 800 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.
Movement between Portugal's municipalities had already been
prohibited between Friday and Nov. 3 to reduce risk of virus
transmission during the All Saints holiday.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Leslie Adler)