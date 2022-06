Portugal's June inflation rise at fastest pace in 30 years

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 6% year-on-year, the fastest rate since May 1994, up from 5.6% the previous month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent pressure on energy and food markets has stoked inflation, which was already accelerating as the global economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumer prices in Portugal rose 0.8% in June, down from a 1% increase the previous month.

