Portugal's PM cancels COP26 attendance as snap election looms

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Facing political uncertainty,
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa cancelled his presence
at the U.N. climate conference, his office said on Friday, as
the country braces for a potential snap election.
Parliament threw out the minority Socialist government's
proposed budget bill for next year on Wednesday, paving the way
for snap elections and ending six years of relative political
stability under Costa.
While the rejection of a budget does not necessarily imply
snap elections, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warned this
week that he would have no option but to dissolve parliament and
hold elections two years ahead of schedule.
Costa was scheduled to join world leaders at COP26 in
Glasgow on Monday, Nov. 1, and deliver a speech but he is no
longer attending. Rebelo de Sousa will hold a Council of State
meeting on Nov. 3 as part of a consultation period to decide to
call an election or not.
Earlier on Friday, Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said
that, if Rebelo de Sousa decides to go ahead, the election
should be held no later than mid-January.
"If that is the president's decision, we need elections as
soon as possible to overcome this uncertainty, which obviously
has a negative impact on the economy," Siza Vieira told
journalists.
Portugal's tourism-dependent economy shrank 8.4% in 2020 due
to the coronavirus pandemic, its biggest slump since 1936. The
government expects the economy to grow 4.8% this year and 5.5%
in 2022.
After the president dissolves parliament, an election has to
be called in the following 55 days. Costa, who has ruled out
resigning, would then stay on as head of a caretaker government
until after the election.
Analysts say an election alone will not solve the impasse,
which could be exacerbated by the far-right party Chega's
potential emergence as the third-largest force in parliament, as
opinion polls suggest.
