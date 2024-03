LISBON, March 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's centre-left Socialist Party (PS) and the centre-right Democratic Alliance were neck and neck in Sunday's parliamentary election after a late surge by the PS as the vote tally reached almost 98%.

The rivals were on around 29% of the vote and the winner may not be immediately clear as votes from abroad were yet to be counted in the coming days. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by David Latona)