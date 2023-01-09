Advanced search
Portugal's TAP cabin staff to strike at end of January

01/09/2023 | 12:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The first A330neo commercial passenger aircraft for TAP Air Portugal airline is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse

LISBON (Reuters) - Cabin crew at Portugal's state-owned airline TAP will strike for seven days at the end of January to demand higher wages and better working conditions, the SNPVAC union said on Monday.

The move comes after a walkout on Dec. 8-9 forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and affected thousands of passengers just before the holiday season. TAP usually flies 300 flights a day.

During the December strike, the airline said the two-day action would cost it around 8 million euros ($8.60 million) in revenue.

"Tomorrow we will issue a pre-strike notice of seven days, from 25 to 31 of January," the union said in a statement.

The flag carrier is under an EU-approved 3.2-billion euro bailout plan, which includes the downsizing of its fleet, the cutting of more than 2,900 jobs and the reduction of most workers' wages by up to 25%.

But the cuts have come at a time when surging inflation has left workers struggling with higher costs.

The pace of consumer price growth slowed in December in Portugal but inflation is still near three-decade highs.

($1 = 0.9307 euros)

(Reporting by Patrícia Vicente Rua; Editing by Catarina Demony and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
