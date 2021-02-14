Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal's TAP may need more aid than planned in 2021, minister says

02/14/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal may have to provide more than the 500 million euros ($606 million) it budgeted for ailing airline TAP this year due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said.

Asked how much more the Portuguese government expects to spend on TAP this year, Joao Leao told Sunday's Jornal de Negocios: "That is still being analysed".

"The situation of TAP is very demanding ... that amount may have to be reconsidered because at the moment the pandemic is having a much stronger impact than expected," Leao said.

In December, a government plan to rescue TAP proposed 2,000 job cuts by 2022 and pay cuts of up to 25%, while the airline would need around 2 billion euros in extra funds with state guarantees to cover its financing needs until 2024.

The redundancies may be lower if the European Union accepts an agreement in principle last week between the leaders of 15 unions and TAP's board.

However, if the EU executive rejects Lisbon's proposal, TAP would have to immediately repay a 1.2 billion euro rescue loan agreed in June, which could lead to its insolvency.

Leao said the plan "will imply a very significant structural change in the company to ensure that TAP becomes a profitable company and manages to survive this crisis", adding that talks with Brussels needed to be completed "as quickly as possible".

TAP asked for state aid in April after suspending almost all of its 2,500 weekly flights at the height of the coronavirus crisis, and reported losses of more than 700 million euros for the first nine months of 2020.

Leao also said the government will maintain support measures to companies "whatever the cost" for as long as Portugal's economy is impacted by the pandemic crisis.

Portugal said last month it is likely to cut its 5.4% growth forecast for 2020 due to a new lockdown.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aERCOT ELECTRIC RELIABILITY COUNCIL OF TEXAS : Grid operator requests energy conservation for system reliability
PU
03:54aProtests Go Beyond Navalny as Putin's Reserve of Good Will Wanes
DJ
03:51aBitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally
RE
03:33aPoles rush to ski, drink and party as COVID-restrictions eased
RE
03:27aMONETARY POLICY 2077-78 : Mid Term Review
PU
02:34aPortugal's TAP may need more aid than planned in 2021, minister says
RE
02:18aIraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister
RE
01:48aALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
RE
01:04aRussia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - reports
RE
12:56aJORDAN : EIB and the Housing Bank join forces to support SMEs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
2LANXESS AG : LANXESS : buys U.S.-based Emerald for enterprise value of $1.08 bln
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Volkswagen CEO Diess 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ