Portugal's draft 2021 budget raises investment, subsidies, in bid to return to growth

LISBON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Portugal's Socialist government
unveiled its draft 2021 budget on Monday, offering more
subsidies to the poorest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and
betting on public investment to relaunch growth.
"This budget has very clear priorities: fighting the
pandemic, protecting people and supporting the economy and
employment," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a video
released on Twitter, adding the measures would put 550 million
euros ($650 million) in Portuguese families' pockets.
The government will increase unemployment subsidies and
launch a social benefit for the poorest workers affected by the
pandemic, ensuring that none have a monthly income below the
poverty line of around 501 euros ($593) a month.
Doctors and nurses from the national health service who
treat COVID-19 patients will receive a new risk subsidy of up to
219 euros per month. The government wants to hire 4,200 more
health professionals.
Public investment is projected to increase 23.2% in 2021 to
more than 6 billion euros.
Costa's minority government hopes to use the promised added
social benefits to sway the parties with which it has been
negotiating - the Left Bloc, the Communists and animal rights
party PAN - into supporting the budget's passage.
"This budget has everything to be approved (in the first
reading). Our availability to continue the dialogue is total,"
the secretary of state for parliamentary affairs, Duarte
Cordeiro, told reporters.
The draft budget sees gross domestic product growing 5.4% in
2021, after a steep slump of 8.5% projected for 2020 because of
the pandemic - the worst recession in almost a century.
In 2019, the economy grew 2.2%, helping Portugal to reach
its first budget surplus in 45 years, equivalent to 0.1% of GDP.
The budget envisages a lower deficit of 4.3% of GDP after
this year's estimated 7.3%.
Unemployment should decline slightly to 8.2% from this
year's 8.7%.
Exports are expected to increase by 10.9% after a sobering
22% drop in 2020, with investment expected to grow 5.3% after
this year's 7.4% fall.
Private consumption is forecast to rise 3.9% after this
year's 7.1% drop.
The draft budget also includes value-added tax discounts for
hard-hit hotels, restaurants and cultural sectors.
The vote on the budget's first reading is scheduled for Oct.
28, with the final vote due on Nov. 27.
($1 = 0.8470 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)