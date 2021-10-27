Portugal's parliament rejects budget; snap election looms in 2022

LISBON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament threw out
the minority Socialist government's 2022 budget bill on
Wednesday, paving the way for snap elections and ending six
years of relative political stability under Prime Minister
Antonio Costa.
Costa's hard-left former allies sided with the conservatives
to defeat the bill that envisaged income tax cuts for the middle
class and increased public investment to spur the post-pandemic
recovery, while cutting the deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic
product from 4.3% in 2021.
The Communists and Left Bloc said Costa had ignored their
demands for more protections for workers, improvements in the
social security system and more public investment in the health
service as he was too focused on deficit cuts.
Costa argued he could not risk damaging hard-earned
international credibility in a country with one of the heaviest
public debt burdens in Europe and which was subject to painful
austerity from 2011 to 2014 under an international bailout.
While the rejection of a budget does not necessarily imply
snap elections, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warned on
Monday that he would have no option but to dissolve parliament
and hold elections two years ahead of schedule.
That entails a process of consultations with the main
political parties, Costa and the president's Council of State
that could take several weeks, with no deadline to finalise
them, nor for the president to sign the dissolution decree.
Ferro Rodrigues, the parliament's speaker, consulted
representatives of most parties on Tuesday at the president's
request, and the two hard-left parties suggested that an
alternative to the dissolution would be for the government come
up with a new budget proposal, Expresso newspaper said.
Costa, who has ruled out resigning, could in theory still
present a new budget bill, although he has also said he is ready
to lead his party in any election campaign.
If and when the president publishes the dissolution decree,
elections must be held within 60 days.
He has indicated initially the ballot could occur in late
January or early February, or possibly even later to give time
for the main opposition Social Democrats to hold an internal
leadership vote in December and a congress in mid-January.
But analysts say an election alone will not solve the
governability impasse, which could be exacerbated by the
far-right party Chega's potential emergence as the third-largest
force in parliament, as opinion polls suggest.
"What comes next will be an even more unstable and volatile
situation ... This will force (parties) to think more about
coalitions," said Francisco Pereira Coutinho, a political
scientist.
Opinion polls show support for the Socialists little changed
from the 36% they took in the 2019 election. The Social
Democrats poll at about 27%. The hard-left parties are in single
digits and set to lose seats.
