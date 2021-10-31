Portugal's president to address nation this week as snap election looms

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's president said on
Sunday he would address the nation this week on the country's
political crisis and is likely to announce his decision to
dissolve parliament, triggering an election two years ahead of
schedule.
Parliament threw out the minority Socialist government's
draft state budget for 2022 last week and while the rejection of
the bill does not necessarily imply an election, the president
warned he would have no option but to call it.
The budget rejection ends six years of relative political
stability under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held talks with the main
political parties over the weekend and said most agreed the
election, if it goes ahead, should happen in January. He is
consulting members of the Council of State on the dissolution of
parliament on Wednesday.
Rebelo de Sousa said he would address the nation on Thursday
and that the "national interest" was his priority. The
dissolution decree could take "some time" to be published to
give parliament time to vote on certain bills, he explained.
If and when the president publishes the decree, elections
must be held within 60 days. Costa would stay on as head of a
caretaker government until after the election.
