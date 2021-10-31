Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal's president to address nation this week as snap election looms

10/31/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's president said on Sunday he would address the nation this week on the country's political crisis and is likely to announce his decision to dissolve parliament, triggering an election two years ahead of schedule.

Parliament threw out the minority Socialist government's draft state budget for 2022 last week and while the rejection of the bill does not necessarily imply an election, the president warned he would have no option but to call it.

The budget rejection ends six years of relative political stability under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held talks with the main political parties over the weekend and said most agreed the election, if it goes ahead, should happen in January. He is consulting members of the Council of State on the dissolution of parliament on Wednesday.

Rebelo de Sousa said he would address the nation on Thursday and that the "national interest" was his priority. The dissolution decree could take "some time" to be published to give parliament time to vote on certain bills, he explained.

If and when the president publishes the decree, elections must be held within 60 days. Costa would stay on as head of a caretaker government until after the election. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sérgio Gonçalves, Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19pG20 offers little new on climate, leaving uphill task for COP26
RE
04:13pWorld leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
RE
04:03pPortugal's president to address nation this week as snap election looms
RE
03:51pAmerican Airlines cancels nearly 850 flights on Sunday
RE
03:42pBiden says U.S. will respond to Iran's actions, including drone strikes
RE
03:42pBiden says u.s. will respond to actions iran has taken against u.s. interests, including drone strikes
RE
03:28pBiden says 'God willing,' Build Back Better bill will be voted on this week
RE
03:28pU.s. president joe biden says his build back better bill will be voted on sometime this week "god willing"
RE
03:12pGerman union calls for strikes at seven Amazon sites
RE
01:49pDraghi says G20 a success, made progress on climate goals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3World leaders seeks ways to strengthen global supply chains
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes

HOT NEWS