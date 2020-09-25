Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal's public deficit widens as pandemic bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

LISBON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Portugal's government reported on Friday a public deficit of around 6.1 billion euros between January and August this year, over 16 times higher compared to the same period in 2019 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenues fell 6.6% and tax revenues dropped 7.8% as a consequence of a contraction of economic activity, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding expenditures grew 4.9% due to, among other things, subsidies for unemployed and ill people.

"Budget execution highlights the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and public services following the adoption of mitigation policy measures," the ministry said.

Portugal, which has about 72,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,936 deaths, is expected to suffer a 9.5% blow to its economy this year, after growth of 2.2% in 2019.

The country's budget deficit soared to 10.5% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2020, official data from the National Statistics Institute showed earlier this week.

INE said the country expected a budget deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020 as a whole compared with a surplus of 0.1% last year, which was the first in more than four decades of Portuguese democracy. (Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua, Writing by Catarina Demony, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pCanada's pm says ottawa is willing to help other nations with supplies of pharmaceuticals if possible
RE
12:33pTwitter aims to label more state-affiliated accounts worldwide
RE
12:32pThree dead after fire at Huawei facility in southern China - local govt
RE
12:31pOil heads for 3% weekly drop as coronavirus demand concerns mount
RE
12:30pStocks tick up to end bitter week, dollar jumps
RE
12:30pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Working meeting of the President of Uzbekistan and the First President of Kazakhstan
PU
12:27pPortugal's public deficit widens as pandemic bites
RE
12:25pStocks tick up to end bitter week, dollar jumps
RE
12:23pKansas City Fed Services Activity Index Turns Negative in September
DJ
12:20pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Dairy Market Report – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group