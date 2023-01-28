Advanced search
Portugal's school staffs protest for better pay

01/28/2023 | 04:27pm EST
STORY: Shouting slogans like "for the banks there are millions, for us there are only pennies," about 80,000 protesters filled Lisbon's streets, police said.

The Union of All Education Professionals (STOP) demands that the government increases the wages of teachers and school workers by at least 120 euros ($130) a month and speeds up career progression.

Teachers on the lowest pay scale are paid around 1,100 euros ($1,196) per month and even those in the top band typically earn less than 2,000 euros ($2,176) monthly.

Since early December, teachers and other staff across the country have been on strike, closing many schools and leaving students unable to attend classes.


© Reuters 2023
Portugal's school staffs protest for better pay
