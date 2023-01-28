Portugal's school staffs protest for better pay

The Union of All Education Professionals (STOP) demands that the government increases the wages of teachers and school workers by at least 120 euros ($130) a month and speeds up career progression.

Teachers on the lowest pay scale are paid around 1,100 euros ($1,196) per month and even those in the top band typically earn less than 2,000 euros ($2,176) monthly.

Since early December, teachers and other staff across the country have been on strike, closing many schools and leaving students unable to attend classes.