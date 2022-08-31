Log in
Portugal's second-quarter GDP revised upwards to zero change vs Q1

08/31/2022
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lisbon

(Reuters) - Portugal's economic growth was unchanged in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Wednesday in a revision of its flash estimate which pointed to a 0.2% contraction.

The economy also grew 7.1% in the period from a year earlier, INE's second reading showed, coming above its initial estimate of 6.9% growth.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Andrei Khalip)


