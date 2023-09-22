LISBON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Portugal stuck to its forecast of a budget deficit of 0.4% of gross domestic product this year, despite having posted a strong surplus in the first half, an update by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

The INE's update, in which it also revised last year's deficit lower to 0.3% from 0.4%, is part of the country's excessive deficit procedure reported to Brussels.

The fiscally prudent government has said that several extraordinary support measures for families amid high inflation would still weigh on public spending in the coming months.

Even as the deficit outlook remains unchanged, the institute said Portugal's debt-to-GDP ratio should drop more than expected to 106.1% this year from 112.4% in 2022. The government had initially predicted a 107.5% ratio.

Portugal registered a 1.1% surplus in the first half after a year-ago deficit of 1.0%, with total revenue growing 8.4%, whereas expenditure increased only 6.6%.

INES said the revenue benefited from "the recovery of economic activity and the labour market and was boosted by the effect of rising prices".

Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants, said "the trajectory of public accounts remains quite solid" and the nominal economic growth "has given the Treasury good conditions to continue reducing the public debt ratio".

Although Portugal's economy stagnated in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, its year-on-year growth was 2.3%. Finance Minister Fernando Medina said in mid-July the economy could grow as much as 2.7% in 2023, above the government's initial forecast of 1.8%.

