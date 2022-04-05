Portugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff

LISBON, April 5 (Reuters) - Portugal will expel 10 staff
members of the Russian embassy in Lisbon, the foreign ministry
said on Tuesday, joining other European Union countries in their
response to alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.
The foreign ministry said in a statement the staff members
had been declared "personae non gratae" and given two weeks to
leave Portugal. None of the expelled workers are diplomats, it
added.
"The Portuguese government reiterates its firm and vehement
condemnation of Russian aggression on Ukrainian territory," the
statement said.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip)