Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers

01/06/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers in protective suits stand near planes of Air China airlines at Beijing Capital International Airport as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions.

The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday and "airlines are responsible for complying with the measure on boarding," it said in a statement.

It said that passengers on flights from China could be subject to random testing on Saturday "for genomic sequencing of the variants in circulation, in order to contribute to an adequate assessment of the epidemiological situation".

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there have been surging following relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pJudge rejects Trump bid to dismiss New York fraud lawsuit
RE
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
05:51pVenezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets
RE
05:48pStocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
05:42pPortugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
RE
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.55% to $1.0644 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.2093 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
4Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS