Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Portugal wants long-term EU mechanism for security, energy investment

06/20/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson meets with Portugal's PM Antonio Costa

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal wants the European Union to create a mechanism similar to its pandemic recovery programme to channel investment into defence, security, green energy and digital spheres, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday.

He told a conference in Lisbon this would imply debt issuance by the European Commission, which would be paid for with transfers from member states, and also with new taxes on profits of multinational companies and on carbon emissions.

"The challenges of the climate and digital transition, the strengthening of strategic autonomy of Europe and investment in security and defence require high coordinated investments at European level," he said.

Costa said such investment projects should be for the long-term and not be "sacrificed in favour of short-term budget constraints". He said they should also not be limited by the different financing capacities of individual member states to avoid the consolidation of "asymmetries between countries."

He also saw no need for the EU to open a debate about changing quantitative limits of the EU Stability and Growth Pact that establish a 3% budget deficit threshold, saying the rules were flexible enough to adjust to adverse scenarios. This threshold is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costa said earlier Portugal would stick to its conservative fiscal strategy of cutting the deficit and debt given strong inflationary pressures and the European Central Bank's new cycle of rate hikes.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pC$ claws back some recent losses ahead of inflation data
RE
02:55pFROM HEART-THROB TO THE HOT SEAT : Lapid to become Israeli PM
RE
02:49pCountries would implement minimum corporate tax to avoid revenue loss, says Yellen
RE
02:40pFED'S BULLARD : I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing
RE
02:30pFibre cement maker Swisspearl Group acquires Denmark's Cembrit
RE
02:06pBuffett's Dairy Queen loses lawsuit over 'Blizzard' name
RE
02:05pPortugal wants long-term EU mechanism for security, energy investment
RE
02:02pU.s. treasury's yellen says once some countries implement global…
RE
01:58pUkraine president says Africa "hostage" in war with Russia
RE
01:55pOil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Analyst recommendations: Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utiliti..
3Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
4U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
5Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

HOT NEWS