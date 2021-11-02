Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - October 2021

October 2021
In October, the PSI-20 Index closed at 5,732.03 points, reflecting a 5.0% upturn than in September and a 45.3% increase than that recorded in the same period in 2020. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (14.59%), EDP Renováveis (13.63) and EDP (9.98%).
The Index's volatility stood at 11.68%, below that of 16.11% of the previous month and 20.68% of that recorded during the same period last year.
The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €2,776.3 million. This is a €343.0. million (14.1%) increase than in September and €934.8 million (50.8%) more than in October of 2020.
The trading volume in debt securities on MTS Portugal amounted to €11,085.0 million in October, representing a monthly decrease of 32.0% and Treasury Bills increased by 1.2%.
Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €203,848.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of €3,736.4 million (1.9%) than in the preceding month and 5.2% less than in the corresponding period. The share sector increased 7.1% up to €84,067.2 million and the bonds sector decreased 1.5% down to €119,388.9 million.
Disclaimer
CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:59:18 UTC.