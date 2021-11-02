Portuguese Capital Market Benchmarks - October 2021

October 2021

In October, the PSI-20 Index closed at 5,732.03 points, reflecting a 5.0% upturn than in September and a 45.3% increase than that recorded in the same period in 2020. The key issuers on the Index were Jerónimo Martins (14.59%), EDP Renováveis (13.63) and EDP (9.98%).

The Index's volatility stood at 11.68%, below that of 16.11% of the previous month and 20.68% of that recorded during the same period last year.

The value of spot secondary market transactions amounted to €2,776.3 million. This is a €343.0. million (14.1%) increase than in September and €934.8 million (50.8%) more than in October of 2020.

The trading volume in debt securities on MTS Portugal amounted to €11,085.0 million in October, representing a monthly decrease of 32.0% and Treasury Bills increased by 1.2%.

Market capitalisation of Euronext Lisbon amounted to €203,848.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of €3,736.4 million (1.9%) than in the preceding month and 5.2% less than in the corresponding period. The share sector increased 7.1% up to €84,067.2 million and the bonds sector decreased 1.5% down to €119,388.9 million.