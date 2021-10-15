Portuguese Food Balance Sheet

Food availability for consumption in 2016-2020 continues to show an excessive and unbalanced food supply. This period was marked in its final part by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the availability for consumption of most food groups covered in the Portuguese Food Balance showing negative variations in 2020, when the evolution of these availabilities from 2016 until the beginning of the pandemic was positive and above those verified in 2012-2015.

The average daily caloric intake per inhabitant remained high, 4,075 kcal, which represents twice the recommended value for an adult with an average healthy weight.