Portuguese vote in election marked by COVID, uncertainty

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portuguese voters went to the
polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election with no clear winner
in sight and uncertainty increased by potentially low turnout
amid record coronavirus infections.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0800 GMT). At the
University of Lisbon, staff outnumbered mostly elderly voters,
with signs on the walls asking people to wear a mask, observe
social distancing and to use their own pen.
Some even wore gloves for extra protection.
"I have been vaccinated, and I haven't had COVID yet... But
I felt very safe," said Maria Odete, 73, adding that the
election race appeared too close to produce a stable government
capable of bringing positive change.
The government has allowed those infected to leave isolation
and cast ballots in person https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/portugal-grapples-with-in-person-voting-people-with-covid-2022-01-29,
recommending that they do so in the last hour before polling
stations close at 7:00 pm (1900 GMT) and promising "absolute
safety" during the vote.
Over a tenth of Portugal's 10 million people are estimated
to be isolating because of COVID-19. As in many European
countries, infections have spiked lately, stoked by the Omicron
variant, although widespread vaccination has kept deaths and
hospitalisations lower than in earlier waves.
The election is wide open as the centre-left ruling
Socialists have lost much of their lead in opinion polls to the
main opposition party, the centre-right Social Democrats, and
neither is likely to win a stable majority.
Low turnout could make projections unreliable, analysts say.
Abstention was already record at 51% in the 2019 general
election before the pandemic.
The vote, called in November after parliament rejected the
minority Socialist government's budget bill, is likely to worsen
political volatility and could produce a short-lived government,
unless one of the main parties manages to cobble together a
working alliance, which could be a daunting task.
"We want more stability but I don't think that's what is
going to happen. I think we'll have one or two years of
instability," said Mario Henriques, 42, as he walked out of the
polling station in a rush, wearing sports clothes.
Instability could complicate Portugal's access to a
16.6-billion-euro ($18.7 billion) package of EU pandemic
recovery aid and the successful use of the funds in projects
aimed at boosting economic growth in western Europe's poorest
country.
"We are in a time of crisis...and therefore we need leaders
with an open mind, who create wealth, who make the country
work," 81-year-old Maria Natalia Quadros said after voting,
adding though that her expectations were low.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Additional reporting by Catarina
Demony; editing by Grant McCool and Raissa Kasolowsky)