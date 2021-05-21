Position: Account Manager – Northern and Southern Indiana

Job details

Bachelor's (Preferred)

sales experience in fluid power products or related field: 2 years (Preferred)

Scott Industrial Systems, is a leading Fluid Power distributor and supplier of top-of-the-line motion control products offering all types of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, motors, pumps, filters, and valves as well as design and production of hydraulic power units, vacuum products, lubrication systems and complete turnkey engineered systems and solutions for both the Industrial and the Mobile markets. We are 'customer centric' and are committed to providing a highest level of service to our partners.

We are seeking a dynamic, independent and motivated problem solver to manage key accounts in Northern Illinois and Indiana. This exciting opportunity offers the ability to develop relationships with key customers and manage the business development and strategic sales of mobile and industrial solutions for a top distributor.

If you are a self-driven individual with a strong technical sales background and have demonstrated the ability to develop relationships in a business environment, this may be the opportunity for you.

Responsibilities:

Managing existing accounts and developing and maintaining successful relationships with customers

Business development of sales of mobile and industrial solutions to new and existing customers

Handling customer inquiries, leads and recommending strategic solutions

Developing strategies to meet business and financial company objectives by understanding the market and identifying opportunities.

Understand and mobilizing the resources of Scott Industrial Systems to execute customer and company initiatives.

Job Requirements:

Our Account Managers have experience selling in the Fluid Power Markets with both mobile and industrial solutions such as fluid power system design, control design and engineering, Industrial power units, valve and manifold design, open and closed loop pump and system design and general application of fluid power products.

A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent work experience

2-4 years inside/outside sales experience in fluid power products or related technical products field.

Experience supporting OEM, mobile and industrial markets preferred.

Have a proven track record of success in this field & the local market

Valid driver's license and insurance required

Physical Requirements: Capable of lifting to 25 lbs.

Our comprehensive compensation package and benefit program includes:

• Medical, Dental and Vision insurance plans

• Company matching 401(k) with a great vesting schedule

• Vacation, Holiday & Sick time

• Travel expense reimbursement