Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Position: Account Manager – Northern and Southern Indiana

05/21/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Job details

Job Type Full-time
Number of hires for this role1

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's (Preferred)
  • sales experience in fluid power products or related field: 2 years (Preferred)

Full Job Description

Scott Industrial Systems, is a leading Fluid Power distributor and supplier of top-of-the-line motion control products offering all types of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, motors, pumps, filters, and valves as well as design and production of hydraulic power units, vacuum products, lubrication systems and complete turnkey engineered systems and solutions for both the Industrial and the Mobile markets. We are 'customer centric' and are committed to providing a highest level of service to our partners.

We are seeking a dynamic, independent and motivated problem solver to manage key accounts in Northern Illinois and Indiana. This exciting opportunity offers the ability to develop relationships with key customers and manage the business development and strategic sales of mobile and industrial solutions for a top distributor.

If you are a self-driven individual with a strong technical sales background and have demonstrated the ability to develop relationships in a business environment, this may be the opportunity for you.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing existing accounts and developing and maintaining successful relationships with customers
  • Business development of sales of mobile and industrial solutions to new and existing customers
  • Handling customer inquiries, leads and recommending strategic solutions
  • Developing strategies to meet business and financial company objectives by understanding the market and identifying opportunities.
  • Understand and mobilizing the resources of Scott Industrial Systems to execute customer and company initiatives.

Job Requirements:

Our Account Managers have experience selling in the Fluid Power Markets with both mobile and industrial solutions such as fluid power system design, control design and engineering, Industrial power units, valve and manifold design, open and closed loop pump and system design and general application of fluid power products.

Qualifications:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent work experience
  • 2-4 years inside/outside sales experience in fluid power products or related technical products field.
  • Experience supporting OEM, mobile and industrial markets preferred.
  • Have a proven track record of success in this field & the local market
  • Valid driver's license and insurance required

Physical Requirements: Capable of lifting to 25 lbs.

Job Type: Full-time

Our comprehensive compensation package and benefit program includes:

• Medical, Dental and Vision insurance plans

• Company matching 401(k) with a great vesting schedule

• Vacation, Holiday & Sick time

• 401k retirement plan

• Travel expense reimbursement

Disclaimer

Scott Industrial Systems Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aHALLIBURTON  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:59aARCLIGHT CLEAN TRANSITION II  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:59aMonitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 60th weekly report
PU
11:59aPLANO & PLANO DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S A  : Institutional Presentation 1Q21
PU
11:59aAUDIUS SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:59aImago BioSciences to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 Studies of Bomedemstat for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia and Myelofibrosis at 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress
BU
11:57aSAGE  : Why financial wellness programs are good for business (and even better for your employees)
PU
11:57aD&I : Good for Business!
PU
11:57aAM BEST  : Affirms Credit Ratings of TD Reinsurance (Barbados) Inc.
BU
11:56aCHP MERGER CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after China says to crack down on mining, trading activities
5EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide

HOT NEWS