Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Positive Clinical Results from More than 100 Patients Treated with Orca Bio's Lead Investigational High Precision Cell Therapy Presented at 63rd ASH Annual Meeting

12/11/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Pooled study results showed significantly higher graft-versus-host disease-free, relapse-free survival rates and improved overall survival rates with Orca-T compared to standard of care

- Data from Phase 1b/2 trials include 109 patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, myelofibrosis and other hematological malignancies

- Data from eight patients with myelofibrosis who received Orca-T showed regression of marrow fibrosis

- Orca-T was manufactured reliably and delivered with vein-to-vein times of 72 hours or less

- Company plans to commence Phase 3 study in early 2022

Orca Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders, today announced positive clinical data on its lead investigational cell therapy, Orca-T, were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The data presented on 109 patients with at least 90 days of follow-up in combined data from the Phase 1b and Phase 2 trials showed significantly higher graft-versus-host disease-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) rates compared to patients who received standard of care.

“The lower rates of graft versus host disease and improved relapse-free survival suggest Orca-T has the potential to become a safer and more effective treatment option for patients living with serious blood cancers,” said Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., cofounder and chief executive officer of Orca Bio. “We are further encouraged by the validation of our platform as we advance Orca-T into our pivotal Phase 3 trial, a significant step toward potential commercialization and, most importantly, to helping more patients in need.”

Findings presented today in an oral presentation included pooled results from the single-center Phase 2 and multi-center Phase 1b trials from 109 patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, myelofibrosis and other hematological malignancies. Median follow-up for these patients was 617 days (single-center) and 209 days (multi-center). For comparison purposes, a contemporary, propensity-matched cohort of 95 matched patients undergoing standard of care allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT) served as the standard of care cohort ("SOC cohort"). Results demonstrated that:

  • Patients who received Orca-T had a GRFS of 74%. When comparing this non-randomized data to the SOC cohort, the difference was significant (74% vs. 34%; p<0.0001).
  • Orca-T showed the potential for lower rates of moderate-to-severe chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD) at 1 year post-transplant (3% vs. 43%; p<0.0005).
  • Overall survival rates with Orca-T (90% vs. 78%; p<0.03) and rates of chronic-GvHD-free survival (87% vs. 45%; p<0.0001) were improved.
  • Orca-T was manufactured reliably and delivered with vein-to-vein times of 72 hours or less across the continental U.S.

In a poster presentation at ASH, Orca Bio also shared an analysis of treatment impact in patients with myelofibrosis. The analysis compared eight patients with myelofibrosis who were treated with Orca-T with six patients who underwent standard of care (SOC) alloHSCT. Regression of marrow fibrosis to myelofibrosis grade 0 or 1 was observed by Day 100 post-transplant in all eight Orca-T recipients, but was observed in only one of the six SOC patients. Additionally, Orca-T recipients had lower incidence of acute and chronic GvHD.

Along with the positive Phase 1b/2 results, Orca Bio announced that it has completed a successful end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and plans to commence a Phase 3 trial for Orca-T in early 2022.

The full presentation is available on www.orcabio.com.

About Orca-T
Orca-T is an investigational high-precision allogeneic cellular therapy consisting of infusions containing regulatory T-cells, conventional T-cells and CD34+ stem cells derived from peripheral blood from either related or unrelated matched donors. Orca-T has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being studied to treat multiple hematologic malignancies.

About Orca Bio
Orca Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders. Our investigational therapies are designed to deliver better survival rates with dramatically fewer risks than standard allogeneic stem cell transplants, like graft versus host disease and other debilitating transplant-related toxicities. At Orca Bio, we hope to not only replace patients' blood and immune systems with healthy ones, but restore their quality of life. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com and follow Orca Bio on Twitter: @orcabio.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aBulletin from Annual General Meeting of SkiStar AB
AQ
10:08aBritain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France - EU
RE
10:08aCellectis Reports Encouraging Clinical Data from BALLI-01 Study in Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and Preclinical Data from TALGlobin01 at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
GL
10:01aYescarta® Demonstrates Durable Two-Year Clinical Benefit in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Including Follicular Lymphoma
BU
09:56aAT&T : Opens a New Connected Learning Center in Houston
PU
09:36aNew Clinical and Real-World Data Support Use of DARZALEX®▼ (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
BU
09:35aAllarity Therapeutics Announces Shareholder Acceptance of Share Swap Offer and Initiates Delisting of the Company's Shares from Nasdaq First North
AQ
09:31aBeiGene Presents Updated Safety and Efficacy Findings on BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in BTK Inhibitor-Intolerant Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies
BU
09:31aForma Therapeutics' Investigational Once-Daily Etavopivat Significantly Improved Anemia and Red Blood Cell Health in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease
BU
09:31aPositive Clinical Results from More than 100 Patients Treated with Orca Bio's Lead Investigational High Precision Cell Therapy Presented at 63rd ASH Annual Meeting
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen..
2Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing ga..
3Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
43M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
5Sanofi : Sarclisa® (isatuximab) trial is first Phase 3 study to meet pr..

HOT NEWS