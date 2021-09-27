Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Post Acute, Pharmacy and PBM Industry Veterans Join Forces to Form SPS Health, a Platform Developing Innovative Services in Post-Acute Care Settings and Beyond

09/27/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Offering pharmacies, other healthcare providers, and PBMs a comprehensive portfolio of services, including formulary management, on-demand pharmacy, benefit administration, and rebate aggregation

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  A team of industry leaders with decades of experience in post-acute services, pharmacy benefit management and pharmacy operations announced the formation of SPS Health today, a technology-first organization dedicated to developing better solutions for pharmacies and other healthcare players to manage drug spend. SPS Health companies currently serve long-term care, correctional, and behavioral health pharmacy companies across the United States, providing a range of pharmacy benefit administration services.

SPS Health companies include:

  • LithiaRX: Pharmacy benefit administration services targeting long-term care
  • Trinity Healthcare Solutions: Technology-driven pharmacy benefit solutions supporting pharmacy benefit administrators and managers, payers, and pharmacies
  • StatimRX: On-demand pharmacy and medication delivery solutions for post-acute care

"Our vision for SPS Health is to bring together the expertise, talent, and technology to be the partner of choice for our clients and continue driving the best innovations in the marketplace," said Neil Bansal, CEO.

"Our companies have been working together for over 5 years to serve our current set of customers, and officially coming together under a single umbrella organization allows us to further integrate our technology and talent," said Jeremy Kassulke, Chief Operating Officer.

A common thread across SPS Health companies is a focus on listening to client needs and designing compliant, creative approaches to deliver clinically sound and cost-effective patient care.

John DiFiore, Executive Vice President StatimRX, shared, "Collaborating closely with clients and evolving to meet their needs has guided how we've built StatimRX. We now have access to more resources through SPS Health, which will help us deliver on our commitment to be our clients' first phone call when they have a problem to solve."

Matt Lewis, EVP of LithiaRx, added, "SPS Health creates a platform we will use to continue to stay ahead of the industry and build innovative solutions and services for our clients. We are excited for this next chapter of growth."

To learn more about SPS Health, visit spshealth.com and follow SPS Health companies on Linkedin:

###

Contact:

Christine Casey

VP Operations Strategy

SPS Health

ccasey@spshealth.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Latest news "Companies"
01:03pGARMIN : October Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : Catching up with avc immedia's latest employee
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : The Exciting New Sony PXW-FX9 Has Landed!
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : AVC Immedia launches new app service for employee communications
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : Building brand loyalty by improving the customer experience
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : Top ways to keep employees engaged from home
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : 8 psychology tips to increase sales
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : The perception of time
PU
01:03pIMMEDIA : Houston, we have landed!
PU
01:03pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Celebrates First Annual Source Water Protectio...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
4TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
5Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023

HOT NEWS