Post Acute, Pharmacy and PBM Industry Veterans Join Forces to Form SPS Health, a Platform Developing Innovative Services in Post-Acute Care Settings and Beyond

Offering pharmacies, other healthcare providers, and PBMs a comprehensive portfolio of services, including formulary management, on-demand pharmacy, benefit administration, and rebate aggregation

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of industry leaders with decades of experience in post-acute services, pharmacy benefit management and pharmacy operations announced the formation of SPS Health today, a technology-first organization dedicated to developing better solutions for pharmacies and other healthcare players to manage drug spend. SPS Health companies currently serve long-term care, correctional, and behavioral health pharmacy companies across the United States, providing a range of pharmacy benefit administration services.

SPS Health companies include:

LithiaRX : Pharmacy benefit administration services targeting long-term care

: Pharmacy benefit administration services targeting long-term care Trinity Healthcare Solutions : Technology-driven pharmacy benefit solutions supporting pharmacy benefit administrators and managers, payers, and pharmacies

: Technology-driven pharmacy benefit solutions supporting pharmacy benefit administrators and managers, payers, and pharmacies StatimRX: On-demand pharmacy and medication delivery solutions for post-acute care

"Our vision for SPS Health is to bring together the expertise, talent, and technology to be the partner of choice for our clients and continue driving the best innovations in the marketplace," said Neil Bansal, CEO.

"Our companies have been working together for over 5 years to serve our current set of customers, and officially coming together under a single umbrella organization allows us to further integrate our technology and talent," said Jeremy Kassulke, Chief Operating Officer.

A common thread across SPS Health companies is a focus on listening to client needs and designing compliant, creative approaches to deliver clinically sound and cost-effective patient care.

John DiFiore, Executive Vice President StatimRX, shared, "Collaborating closely with clients and evolving to meet their needs has guided how we've built StatimRX. We now have access to more resources through SPS Health, which will help us deliver on our commitment to be our clients' first phone call when they have a problem to solve."

Matt Lewis, EVP of LithiaRx, added, "SPS Health creates a platform we will use to continue to stay ahead of the industry and build innovative solutions and services for our clients. We are excited for this next chapter of growth."

To learn more about SPS Health, visit spshealth.com and follow SPS Health companies on Linkedin:

###

Contact:

Christine Casey

VP Operations Strategy

SPS Health

ccasey@spshealth.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.