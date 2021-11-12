Postal Center International™ Hosts Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Regional Site and Production Facility in San Antonio, TX's Bexar County

New Location Creates Hundreds of Jobs for Local Community

Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner, announced the official opening of its new regional site and production facility located at 4958 Stout Drive in San Antonio’s thriving downtown business area.

Postal Center International™ hosted the official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of its new regional site and production facility in San Antonio, TX’s Bexar County. From L to R: From Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert’s Office, Director of Communications Joshua Garcia; From the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Community Relations Specialist Kate Stanford; Co-Founder Arturo Echarte; Co-Founder Susan Echarte; PCI President Ismael Diaz; Texas' 120th House District State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins; Vice President of Operations & Chief Operating Officer Chris Diaz; PCI EVP & Chief Financial Officer Dennis R. Garcia; PCI Chief Information Officer Brian McGrath; and San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Richard Perez. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the first in a series of openings planned across the country, the newest PCI site encompasses 100,000+ square feet of office and production space. The opening expands the company’s footprint beyond its Weston, Florida national headquarters to drive scale, operational ease and access to fully integrated print, mail and marketing solutions.

“This expansion is one of many milestones we envision for the company over the next few years, as we build collaborative, client-centric partnerships with increasing power and efficiency,” said Ismael Diaz, president, Postal Center International. “This site will pave a performance-driven path to positively impact the local economy through job creation and community outreach, while also cultivating an environment that inspires passion, collaboration and innovation for years to come.”

PCI is an employer of choice to more than 50 associates in San Antonio, a city known for its technological innovation and high-caliber workforce. These associates now join more than 250 PCI associates in South Florida as industry leaders who always deliver excellent service to their client partners.

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event was attended by more than 80 community leaders, clients and vendor partners. On the agenda, PCI Co-Founders Susan and Arturo Echarte provided a brief history on the founding of the company. President Ismael Diaz shared forward-looking remarks regarding the company’s national growth plans, particularly in San Antonio, and the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the San Antonio community. Participants in the ceremony included: from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Community Relations Specialist Kate Stanford; Texas' 120th House District State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins; from Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert’s Office, Director of Communications Joshua Garcia; and from the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO Richard Perez.

Expanding Footprint Built on a Powerful, Proven Foundation

For nearly four decades, PCI has built its reputation on client excellence, operational vigor and regulatory compliance. Through this opening, the company brings to San Antonio its entrepreneurial mindset and methodologies to deliver flexible solutions for clients’ evolving print, mail and marketing needs. Year after year, this expertise has earned the company distinguished awards and accolades from the South Florida Business Journal and Printing Impressions, including the Top Commercial Printer (No. 1); South Florida’s Fastest-Growing Companies (No. 6); Top 100 Private Companies (No. 51); and Top 350 List (No. 43).

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands will employ 280+ associates, with annual sales of approximately $200 million, at its national headquarters in Weston, Florida and new regional site in San Antonio, Texas. PCI delivers exceptional marketing and creative, e-business, print, promotional, fulfillment, mail, signs and packaging solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, government, healthcare, hospitality and insurance. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability and quality certifications including: HITRUST CSF®; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

