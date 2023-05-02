Potential Increase in BOE Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling

1123 GMT - Sterling may rise as markets could raise expectations for further increases in interest rates from the Bank of England, UBS Global Wealth Management says. The U.K. stands out among developed market economies with the highest wage growth and sharpest improvement in fundamentals since January, UBS analysts say in a note. Markets are pricing in 70 basis points of cumulative rate rises by the BOE through September and that could grow, they say. "It implies EUR/GBP above 89 cents should be a fade, and cable [GBP/USD] can probably outperform our year-end forecast of 1.35." GBP/USD falls 0.1% to 1.2485 and EUR/GBP rises 0.1% to 0.8791. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Ashtead Starts Buyback of Up to $500 Mln

Ashtead Group said Tuesday that it has started a share buyback program of up to $500 million.

---

BP 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rose on Quarter, Exceeding Expectations

BP on Tuesday reported a rise in first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, beating expectations, and declared an additional $1.75 billion share buyback.

---

Superdry in Talks Over Fundraise Worth Up to 20% of Issued Share Capital

Superdry said Tuesday that it is in positive discussions with certain institutional and other investors over a proposed equity fundraising of up to 20% of its issued share capital.

---

Mitie Buys R H Irving Industrials for $23.9 Mln

Mitie Group said Tuesday that it has acquired the security services specialist R H Irving Industrials for a total consideration of 19.1 million pounds ($23.9 million).

---

Restaurant Group Says Performance in First Four Months of Year Was Encouraging

Restaurant Group said Tuesday that its performance for the first four months of 2023 continued to be very encouraging and that its medium-term margin accretion and deleveraging plans are tracking ahead of management's expectations.

---

Carr's Group 1H Profit Fell on Lower Volumes, Contract Timings; Revenue Rose

Carr's Group said Tuesday that first-half profit slipped on lower volumes and contract timings, though revenue rose.

---

Kitwave Sees FY 2023 Performance Ahead of Market Views After Strong 1H

Kitwave Group said Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 performance is expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations following robust trading across all of its divisions during the first half of the year.

---

Facilities By ADF 2022 Pretax Profit Rose On Strong 4Q; Sees 2023 Results In Line

Facilities By ADF said Tuesday that its pretax profit rose in 2022 as revenue grew 13% on a strong fourth quarter, and that it expects to meet full-year market expectations.

---

Sylvania Platinum Launches Share Buyback of Up to $10 Mln

Sylvania Platinum Ltd. said Tuesday that it was launching a share buyback of up to $10 million so as to reduce the company's share capital.

---

Permanent TSB Group Backs 2023 Guidance After 1Q Volumes, Income Rose

Permanent TSB Group Holdings said Tuesday that its guidance for 2023 remained in line with its previous outlook as it posted a rise new lending volumes and transactional banking for its first quarter.

---

Ferrexpo CEO Jim North to Step Down

Ferrexpo said Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Jim North intends to step down at the end of June to pursue other opportunities, and that Chair Lucio Genovese will act as executive chair on an interim basis.

---

Longboat Energy Shares Double on JV Agreement With Japex

Longboat Energy shares more than doubled on Tuesday after it said it has agreed to form a joint venture with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., in return for a cash investment of up to $50 million.

---

Made Tech Shares Fall as FY 2023 Performance Seen Below Market Views

Shares in Made Tech Group fell Tuesday after the company warned that revenue for fiscal 2023 will be below expectations as several clients have moved the start date of work packages into fiscal 2024.

---

Kanabo 2022 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs, But Revenue Jumped

Kanabo Group said Tuesday that its pretax loss widened in 2022 due to rising expenses, but that revenue rose on the acquisition of GP Service.

---

Smoove's 3Q Transactions, Remortgages Fell But FY 2023 Revenue Rose

Smoove said Tuesday that although its transactional and remortgage instructions fell in the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 following the U.K. government's September "minibudget," they recovered significantly in the fourth quarter, and that full-year revenue rose around 7%.

---

Plant Health Care Shares Fall on Potential AIM Delisting, 2022 Widened Pretax Loss

Shares in Plant Health Care fell Tuesday after the company said the board was evaluating a range of financing and strategic options for the company, including its permanence in London's AIM, as it reported a widened pretax loss for 2022 on higher costs.

---

Powerhouse Energy Buys Protos Plastics to Hydrogen for GBP1

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC on Tuesday said it bought Protos Plastics to Hydrogen No 1 Ltd. for a nominal payment of 1 pound ($1.25).

---

Mercia Asset Management Adds GBP80 Mln to Managed Funds

Mercia Asset Management PLC said Tuesday that it has added around 80 million pounds ($100 million) of inflows across its managed funds.

---

MacFarlane Buys Gottlieb for $4.4 Mln

MacFarlane Group said Tuesday that it has bought A&G Holdings, owner of Gottlieb Packaging Materials, for a maximum cash consideration of 3.55 million pounds ($4.4 million).

---

Hummingbird Resources Expects First Gold Pour at Second Guinea Mine in Current Quarter

Hummingbird Resources PLC on Tuesday said the processing plant of its second gold mine in Guinea has entered the commissioning phase toward achieving its first gold pour in the current quarter.

---

Seed Capital Solutions Appoints John Zorbas as CEO

Seed Capital Solutions said Tuesday that John Zorbas has been appointed as chief executive officer.

---

Arrow Exploration 2022 Revenue Grew Almost Fourfold on Higher Production

Arrow Exploration said Tuesday that its 2022 pretax income significantly rose and revenue nearly quadrupled on a large increase in production.

---

East Imperial Shares Fall on Going Concern Uncertainty

Shares in East Imperial fell Tuesday after the company said there is material uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.

---

Knights Group Expands Presence In North England With Two Acquisitions

Knights Group Holdings said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy St James Law and Baines Wilson for a total cash consideration of 1.75 million pounds ($2.2 million) and GBP3.4 million, respectively.

---

National World Buys Two UK Media Companies

National World PLC said Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of two businesses on Friday, and that it expects the purchase it has completed since December to more-than compensate for the recent downturn in advertising sales which has hurt the whole sector.

---

Fox Marble Holdings to Consolidate Shares, Secures $125.1 Mln Orderbook

Fox Marble Holdings said Tuesday that it will propose to reorganize its share capital after the completion of the reverse takeover of Fox Marble by Eco Buildings Group and requested the lift of its share trading suspension.

---

Mode Global Holdings Shares Suspended on Audit Delay

Mode Global Holdings said Tuesday that trading in its shares hsd been suspended due to the delays in the completion of its annual audit.

---

Greatland Gold Evaluates Reorganization as It Prepares Australia Listing

Greatland Gold on Tuesday said it is considering a corporate reorganization as it prepares to list on Australia's ASX stock exchange in the September quarter.

---

88 Energy Shares Fall on Warning of Low Shareholder Votes at AGM

Shares in 88 Energy fell Tuesday after the company said the current tally of proxy votes for its annual general meeting represents less than 4% of registered shares, which may lead to a spill meeting.

---

Hostmore Outlines GBP4.1 Mln in Cost Savings; Appoints Julie McEwan as CEO

Hostmore on Tuesday outlined a further cost reduction program totaling 4.1 million pounds ($5.1 million) in annualized savings, and said Julie McEwan has been appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately.

---

Aura Energy ASX Shares Halted Pending Capital Raising

Aura Energy said Tuesday that it has requested the Australian Securities Exchange to halt trading in its shares on the ASX, pending an announcement relating to a capital raising.

---

Mandarin Oriental International Appoints Laurent Kleitman as CEO

Mandarin Oriental International said Tuesday that Laurent Kleitman has been appointed as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

---

DFI Retail Appoints Scott Price CEO as Ian McLeod to Step Down

DFI Retail Group Holdings said Tuesday that it has appointed Scott Price as chief executive officer effective Aug. 1, succeeding Ian McLeod.

---

Coro Energy Shares Rise on Mako Gas Field Sale

Coro Energy shares rose on Tuesday after the group said that the Mako gas field within the Duyung PSC project offshore Indonesia is expected to be sold.

---

ZAIM Credit Systems to Halt Share Trading on Results Delay

ZAIM Credit Systems requested on Tuesday the suspension of its share trading due to a delay on its 2022 results.

MARKET TALK:

Pearson Drops Amid Jitters About AI Competition

